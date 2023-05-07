Google to develop its search engine

ALBAWABA - Google plans to develop its search engine to be "more dynamic, user-friendly, private, and human-centric," focusing on serving young people worldwide, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The move comes as artificial intelligence applications like "ChatGPT" gain popularity, highlighting a technology that may completely change the way companies operate and societies function.

Saturday's report pointed out that the tech giant will change the traditional format known as the "ten blue links" for presenting search results, with plans to integrate more human voices as part of the transformation.

The Wall Street Journal cited informed sources as saying that Google is expected to launch new features during its annual developers' conference this week, allowing users to have conversations with an AI program called "Magi."

There was no immediate comment by Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet.