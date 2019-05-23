Google Rolls out New Search Design for Mobile Users

Google has revamped Search with a redesign that would help mobile users better understand which information is coming from where and what are they looking for.





"The name of the website and its icon appear at the top of the result card to help anchor each result so you can more easily scan the page of results and decide what to explore next," Jamie Leach, Senior Interaction Designer, Search, Google wrote in blog-post on Wednesday.

Now when users search for a product or service and Google displays an important advertisement, a highlighted ad label would show on top of the card alongside the web address.

"This new design allows us to add more action buttons and helpful previews to search result cards, all while giving you a better sense of the web page's content with clear attribution back to the source," Leach said.

This redesign is first coming to mobiles and would continue rolling out over the next few days.