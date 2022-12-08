Google streamlines mapping team and Waze

Google is merging its mapping app Waze and its mapping team as part of its overall streamlining and cost cutting measures, from tomorrow, the company has announced.

As part of the restructuring, Waze's 500 employees will become part of Google Geo, which is responsible for Google Maps, Google Earth and Google Street Views. Waze CEO Neha Parikh, who took up her position in May 2021, will leave after a transition period.

However, Google stressed that Waze will continue to operate as a standalone app and no layoffs are planned as part of the restructuring. Google believes that the reorganization will greatly reduce overlapping work involved in the separate Google Maps and Waze products and there will be benefits from technical collaboration.

A Google spokesperson told the "Wall Street Journal" that, "Google remains deeply committed to Waze's unique brand, its beloved app and its thriving community of volunteers and users.

Google acquired Waze in 2013 for $1.1 billion. Waze CEO Noam Bardin left in 2021 to develop the Post social network, which is meant to compete with Twitter. Waze has 151 million active monthly users worldwide and bases its reports on the latest traffic updates.