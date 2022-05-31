Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet Reportedly to Have Third-Party Stylus Support

American tech giant Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet might support the cross-manufacturer USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) standard, allowing it to be used with a range of third party styluses.

According to The Verge, the upcoming device has been listed by USI as 'Tangor' and the model number as 'Tablet', which are presumably placeholder names for the Android-powered tablet Google announced earlier this month.

USI is an industry-wide stylus standard that Google joined in 2018 and it's supported across a range of Chromebooks, which allows them to be used with a variety of styluses from different manufacturers. However, no tablets have been certified to work with the universal USI standard.

Version 2.0 of USI had been announced earlier this year and it includes a new wireless charging feature that could allow compatible styluses to be charged by simply being placed next to a supported device like what Apple offers with the Apple Pencil 2 and select iPads, as per The Verge.