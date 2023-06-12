UAE announces 2023 Eid Al Adha holiday

ALBAWABA – The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Monday, announced the official 2023 Eid Al Adha holiday in UAE, from the 9th through the 12th of Dhul Hijjah, on the Hijri lunar calendar, according to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

The corresponding dates on the Gregorian calendar have not been announced yet, as it is estimated that the first day of the holiday will be June 27, through June 30.

Determining the corresponding Gregorian dates depends on the sighting of the Crescent moon, marking the start of the month on the Hijri calendar.

The official Gregorian dates will be announced on June 18, Khaleej Times confirmed.

Factoring in Saturday and Sunday, the weekend, the 2023 Eid Al Adha holiday in UAE will likely extend to a six-day break.

The first day of the holiday is expected to fall on a Tuesday.

Many are reportedly planning or already applying for a vacation on Monday, to turn the six-day break into a 10-day vacation.

Khaleej Times reported that UAE residents are opting for two breaks this year: A short one for the Eid Al Adha break, followed by a longer one in July or August during the summer holidays. As some 25 per cent of UAE residents are combining leisure travel with visits to their home countries.