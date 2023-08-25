Gov’t announces UAE public holiday in September

  1. Home
Published August 25th, 2023 - 10:12 GMT
ALBAWABA – Residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now look forward to another three-day weekend next month as the government announces the upcoming UAE public holiday in September.

The UAE will observe a three-day weekend later next month on account of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, which is expected to fall on Wednesday, September 27.

However, the government announced a public holiday on Friday, September 29. 

This would allow residents to enjoy a three-day weekend with the upcoming UAE public holiday in September, combining Saturday and Sunday.

