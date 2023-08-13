ALBAWABA – Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists in Baghdad, on Sunday, confirmed the app is now accessible without the need for a virtual private network (VPN), as the government unblocks Telegram in Iraq.

The Ministry of Communication effectively ended a week-long suspension of the controversial messaging app over “national security” concerns under political pressure, according to AFP.

The ministry announced the end of the ban on Telegram Saturday evening.

Under pressure from factions, pro-Iran parties, government unblocks Telegram in Iraq

Telegram is very popular in Iraq and is particularly used as a propaganda platform for groups associated with armed factions as well as pro-Iran political parties.

As reported by AFP, a coalition of Iran-linked Shiite Muslim parties dominates the Iraqi parliament, backing Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani.

Last week, the government said Telegram "did not respond" to repeated requests to address the issue of "data leakage from state institutions and individuals, which poses a threat to national security and social peace."

It said it blocked the app over "national security" concerns.

In its latest statement, the ministry said app managers had finally responded to "demands of authorities by detecting the people who divulged the data of citizens and by expressing their full availability to communicate with relevant authorities".

The ministry reaffirmed that the ban was not a free speech restriction measure in and of itself, and asserted that it "is not opposed to freedom of expression".

However, it invited managers of apps "to respect the law, the security and the data of users".

After decades of conflict, Iraq is beginning to see relative stability. But rights groups regularly criticise authorities over the level of free expression, AFP underscored. Meanwhile, the country ranks 167 out of 180 on the Reporters Without Borders 2023 Press Freedom Index.

Notably, Telegram has previously been blocked in some other countries.