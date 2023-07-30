  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gov't announces new US military aid package for Taiwan

Gov't announces new US military aid package for Taiwan

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Published July 30th, 2023 - 08:33 GMT
Gov't announces new US military aid package for Taiwan
Taiwanese soldiers participate in the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City on July 27, 2023. (AP)

ALBAWABA – The United States (US) White House announced a new US military aid package for Taiwan on Sunday, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, news agencies reported.

Also ReadChina will respond if US escalates ‘Silicon Curtain’ banChina will respond if US escalates ‘Silicon Curtain’ ban

This is US President Joe Biden’s administration’s first major package, drawing on America’s own stockpiles to bolster support for Taiwan in the face of China, Associated Press (AP) reported.

The new US military aid package for Taiwan includes man-portable air defence systems, or MANPADS, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment, firearms and missiles, multiple unnamed sources confirmed to AP and Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Gov't announces new US military aid package for Taiwan
A soldier arming a MANPADS Igla-1 in firing position in Zhitomir, Ukraine on October 2, 2013 – Source: Shutterstock

These are "capabilities that Taiwan will be able to use to bolster deterrence now and in the future," a Pentagon spokesperson said, as reported by AFP.

"We are working expeditiously to deliver the military assistance announced today," the source said.

This new US military aid package for Taiwan is worth $345 million, news agencies have confirmed.

Taiwan's defence ministry thanked Washington "for its staunch commitment to Taiwan's security." 

The package will be drawn from the US' own reserves, or stockpile, allowing it to be delivered on a faster timeline, according to AFP.

Tensions are rising between China and the US over Taiwan, being a critical player in the global Chipmaking industry - Source: Shutterstock

Congress has authorised President Joe Biden to draw aid for Taiwan from American military stockpiles, as is the case in Ukraine, the news agency confirmed.

US lawmakers have been pressuring the Pentagon and White House to speed up weapons delivery to Taiwan, AP reported. 

While Chinese diplomats protested the move, Taiwan’s representative office in the US said this US military aid package for Taiwan provided “an important tool to support Taiwan’s self-defense”. 

Also ReadChina will respond if US escalates ‘Silicon Curtain’ banUS chipmakers protest further China policy curbs

In a statement, it pledged to work with the United States to maintain “peace, stability and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.”

Tags:ChinaUSTaiwanEconomyMilitaryAidpackage

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now