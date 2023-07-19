Great Managers know how to train, engage, and motivate their employees

ALBAWABA - According to the deputy director of the global consulting firm Gartner, who oversees research and products for learning, insights were gathered from 5,000 managers worldwide in various positions.

The results revealed four main types of managers as reported by CNBC MakeIt:

1- The Teachers:

They develop their employees based on their own experiences and personal expertise, often stating, "I did it this way, so you should too." They progress within their organizations not necessarily because they are the greatest managers, but because of their institutional knowledge.

2- The Ever-Present:

They consistently monitor their employees and ensure their performance. With good intentions, they seek to provide continuous guidance and evaluation across a wide range of skills.

3- The Encouragers:

They adopt a "hands-off" approach, offering positive feedback and holding employees accountable for their own development. Friendly and supportive, they are not as proactive as others in developing their employees' skills.

4- The Connectors:

These managers offer feedback and advice within their expertise while fostering communication among team members or within the organization, leading to improved professional outcomes.

The Best Type:

The fourth type is considered the best. If you are among the fortunate few with a manager who excels at fostering communication within the team, you are likely to be more engaged and successful in your professional life.

However, what should you do if your manager falls into one of the other three types? Here are some tips:

If you find yourself receiving an overwhelming amount of feedback, common with the second type of managers, ensure that you prioritize those notes in your to-do list.

Share your professional aspirations, be upfront with your manager about the areas and skills you want to develop, and don't hesitate to express your interest in pursuing specific opportunities.

Look for projects, as one of the best ways to advance in your career is to gather diverse and intriguing projects and roles.

Additionally, consider seeking opportunities to work with a manager who fosters communication and builds your professional network, even if they are not your direct supervisor.