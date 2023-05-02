Medical institutions report growing use of interactive games

ALBAWABA - The use of interactive video games is growing in popularity, especially in the medical field, recent medical reports suggested.

According to the reports, medical professionals have found that using games with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (XR) technologies can encourage patients to move and perform activities required during physical therapy sessions.

The games also increase the effectiveness of treatment plans and speed up patients' recovery.

Video games have been in use for a while in the United States. A 2011 research by the renowned Johns' Hopkins Medicine said interactive video games, already known to improve motor function in recovering stroke patients, "appear to safely enhance physical therapy for patients in intensive care units."

The recent medical reports, published in various medical journals. said incentive systems are also used to encourage patients to maintain the required exercises prescribed by their doctors.

Additionally, medical professionals have found that using video games can reduce the anxiety and stress levels of patients during medical procedures.

Video games can be designed to help individuals with autism develop social skills or help patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) manage their anxiety.

Overall, interactive video games have a promising future in the medical field, providing a fun and engaging way to promote health and well-being.