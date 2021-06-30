Guardian One Technologies Inks Deal with 1Kosmos for Passwordless Identity Program

1Kosmos is widely seen as an innovator in this space, offering novel approaches for both workforce and customer (CIAM) applications. 1Kosmos solutions allows organisations to quickly secure and verify identities, eliminate usernames and passwords, and grant secure and compliant access to users.

Guardian One Technologies has announced an alliance with 1Kosmos , the world’s only cybersecurity solution provider, to combine digital identity proofing and passwordless authentication.

“We are excited about the partnership which will allow us to support and offer our clients and prospects with this innovative and revolutionary technology. We believe the 1Kosmos’ flagship solution, BlockID, is a great fit for many organisations in our region,” said Ashith Piriyattiath, chief executive officer, Guardian One Technologies.

Decentralised identity models use technologies such as blockchain or decentralised ledgers to store identity data securely across disparate nodes or participants, reducing the dependence on centralised stores of identity data. Instead, its distributed and transparent architecture carries the potential to increase trust, resiliency, and efficiency.

“We at 1Kosmos are delighted to have found a partner who is as passionate about our product as we are. We are certain that Guardian One Technologies with its purpose-led approach will enable this alliance to reach new heights. We look forward to jointly delivering technology solutions that revolutionize industries and create positive social change,” said Kevin Brown, chief revenue officer, 1Kosmos.

“We are witnessing significant interest from organizations to prioritize digital identity and passwordless authentication across various sectors in the Middle East, and we are excited to address this region with our impeccable solutions along with our partner Guardian One Technologies,” said Siddharth Gandhi, chief operating officer, 1Kosmos.

Together, Guardian One Technologies and 1Kosmos will bring to the region a complete solution for organisations looking to embrace a decentralised identity model, leveraging the power of a private, encrypted blockchain to enable digital identity proofing with advanced biometrics.

“To encourage organisations, get on board, we are jointly launching the Passwordless Identity Package (PIP) program in the Middle East region. The PIP program will enable organisations not only to fast track but also reduces the risks of starting the passwordless journey as they are neatly packaged and priced perfectly; therefore, I am confident customers would see the value and benefits almost instantaneously,” said Sathyamurthy, sales director at Guardian One Technologies.