Gucci Introduces a New Way to 'Try On' Shoes

Going out to malls or markets to shop for shoes will soon be passe!





Various startups have been, for some time now, using the cool technology of Augmented Reality (AR) to enable people to virtually try on stuff like clothes, spectacles, make-up and hair before actually making a purchase.

Recently, Italian luxury brand Gucci has teamed up with technology partner Waanaby to launch the 'Try On', a groundbreaking AR function that allows people to "try-on" one of its Ace sneakers at any time and from anywhere with a simple push of a button, reported Venturebeat.com.

So to buy a shoe, a person using the refreshed iOS Gucci app can pick the Ace sneakers of their choice and point their phone's camera at their feet, after which they're prompted to try the shoes on virtually.

What's more? A built-in photo feature lets people capture themselves "wearing" the models that speak to them and share their snaps via text, email, or social media.

While it is Gucci today, very soon other brands too could follow suit.