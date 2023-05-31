Guide to choosing right fitness tracker wearable device

ALBAWABA - Wearable devices have gained immense popularity as people search for a convenient and effective way to track their fitness. These devices come with a variety of features that aid in achieving fitness goals and improving overall health. However, with the multitude of options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one.

Here are some key differences between fitness tracker wearable devices and important factors to consider when determining the right device for you:

Types of Fitness Tracker Wearable Devices:

Regardless of the fitness goals you wish to achieve, there is a specific wearable device designed to suit your needs. Here are some of the notable wearable devices currently available:

Fitness Trackers: Fitness trackers monitor your physical activity, track your sleep, and remind you to move if you've been sedentary for too long. Many modern fitness trackers also measure your heart rate and provide specialized statistics based on your activities.

Notable fitness tracker devices on the market include:

Fitbit Charge 5: Equipped with an ECG app to monitor heart health and various sensors that allow you to track daily Stress Management Score and other features.

Garmin Vivosmart 4: A feature-rich fitness tracker with advanced sleep monitoring and pulse oximeter for blood oxygen saturation levels.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: A budget-friendly option with a vibrant display, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and various sports modes.

Important Factors to Consider:

When choosing a fitness tracker wearable device, it's essential to consider the following factors:

Purpose and Fitness Goals: Determine your primary purpose for using the device and the specific fitness goals you want to achieve. Some devices may have specialized features for certain activities, such as running or swimming.

Features and Sensors: Assess the features and sensors offered by each device. Consider whether you need heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, GPS, water resistance, or specific sports modes.

Battery Life: Check the battery life of the device and ensure it aligns with your usage requirements. Some devices may have longer battery life while sacrificing certain features.

Compatibility and Connectivity: Ensure the device is compatible with your smartphone's operating system (iOS or Android) and has the necessary connectivity options (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi) for data synchronization and app integration.

Design and Comfort: Consider the design and comfort of the device, as you'll be wearing it for extended periods. Look for a device with an ergonomic design and a comfortable strap.

Price and Budget: Set a budget and compare the features and functionality offered by different devices within your price range. Remember to consider the long-term value and potential cost of additional accessories or subscriptions.

By considering these factors and understanding the distinctions between various fitness tracker wearable devices, you can make an informed decision and choose the device that best aligns with your fitness goals and lifestyle.

Smartwatches:

Smartwatches track various activities similar to fitness trackers, but they include additional features such as receiving and making calls, sending text messages, accessing apps, and more. However, their cost is significantly higher than fitness tracker devices.

Some common options include:

Apple Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Garmin vivoactive 4

3- Heart Rate Monitors:

While fitness trackers and smartwatches often include heart rate monitoring features, independent heart rate monitor devices provide more accurate readings, making them preferable for athletes who require precise heart rate data to improve their training.

Some commonly used heart rate monitor devices include:

Polar H10

Wahoo TICKR X

Garmin HRM-Pro Plus

4- GPS Trackers:

For those who prefer outdoor exercises like running or hiking in remote areas, GPS trackers are suitable. They help you track your routes and provide detailed data on speed, distance, elevation changes, and route details.

Some notable GPS tracker devices include:

Garmin Forerunner 945

Suunto 9 Baro

Polar Vantage M2

How to choose the right wearable device:

Before purchasing a wearable device for fitness tracking, evaluate your goals and prioritize them. Consider your budget, as wearable device prices can vary significantly. Also, focus on the form of the device and the comfort it provides during wear.

To help you choose the most suitable wearable device, here are examples of sports and the devices that best match them:

If you engage in activities like running or cycling, a heart rate monitor device may be a suitable choice because it provides accurate and continuous heart rate data, crucial for determining optimal training intensity and duration.

If you participate in strength-based sports like weightlifting or gym workouts, fitness trackers will be suitable as they allow you to track heart rate, exercise duration, and more. The data can be synced through the device's accompanying exercise tracking app. Smartwatches can also be chosen as they offer similar features, but fitness trackers are smaller and more affordable.

If you enjoy long-distance walking, mountain running, or mountain biking, GPS trackers are suitable. These devices effectively track your route, speed, elevation changes, and often come with safety features that allow you to connect with emergency services in case of getting lost or injured.