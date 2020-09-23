Gulf Air Deploys Recaro Economy Class Seats on A321neo Aircrafts

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, is deploying CL3710 economy class seats from Recaro Aircraft Seating on its new A321neoLR aircraft, the first of 29 aircraft to be equipped with such seats to be delivered over the next five years.

The CL3710 combines lightweight material with ergonomic design, appealing to both airlines and long-haul passengers.

“Gulf Air is a fantastic customer for Recaro, as we are both concentrating on expanding our footprint in the Middle East,” said Dr Mark Hiller, CEO and Shareholder at Recaro Aircraft Seating. “We are pleased to see our products piquing the interest of comfort-driven airlines like Gulf Air, and I am confident the CL3710 will enhance the flying experience on the A321neoLR.”

Created with long-haul passengers in-mind, the CL3710 has earned numerous accolades for its sleeping comfort features and lightweight design, including a German Design Award, a Crystal Cabin Award, and, most recently, a Focus Open Award. The holistic design is comprised of the six-way adjustable headrest, Recaro-patented extended seat bottom, seamless flip cushion for enhanced lumbar support, and a 30-inch seat pitch.

The seat’s modular design ensures minimal maintenance and its competitive weight contributes to fuel efficiency. Since its introduction to the market in 2013, the CL3710 has equipped aircraft for nearly one dozen airlines.

“We are celebrating our 70th anniversary this year at Gulf Air, and we’ve got both eyes on the future,” said Krešimir Kucko, Gulf Air CEO. “Our partnership with Recaro is a sign of dedication to our passengers, as we collaborate to bring them unparalleled levels of comfort and the best service every time they fly with us.”