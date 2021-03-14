  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Gulf Air Operates Cargo-Only Flights to Transport Around 300,000 Sinopharm Vaccines

Gulf Air Operates Cargo-Only Flights to Transport Around 300,000 Sinopharm Vaccines

Published March 14th, 2021 - 10:30 GMT
Gulf Air Operates Cargo-Only Flights to Transport Around 300,000 Sinopharm Vaccines
Since the onset of the pandemic, Gulf Air has supported vaccine shipments to Bahrain, alongside supporting wider viral mitigation efforts, and delivering vital food and medical supplies. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Gulf Air has also encouraged its employees to register for the Covid-19 vaccines

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has operated a cargo-only flight to China to transport around 300,000 Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines into the kingdom in support of the National Vaccination Campaign.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Gulf Air has supported vaccine shipments to Bahrain, alongside supporting wider viral mitigation efforts and delivering vital food and medical supplies.
 
Furthermore, Gulf Air said it has redesigned its on-board experience to safely connect passengers with their chosen destinations as well as assisting citizens and residents with their safe return as part of the International Covid-19 Repatriation Programme (ICRP).

 

Gulf Air has also encouraged its employees to register for the Covid-19 vaccines, which remain optional and free of charge for all citizens and residents. To date, over 85% of the airline's flight crew have been vaccinated, it added.
IATA: Air Travellers Restoring Confidence, Airlines Must Plan for Restart
IATA: Global Air Cargo Volume Bounces Back in January to Pre-Pandemic Levels
IATA to Roll out Travel Pass in March
Tags:Gulf air

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...