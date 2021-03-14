Gulf Air Operates Cargo-Only Flights to Transport Around 300,000 Sinopharm Vaccines

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has operated a cargo-only flight to China to transport around 300,000 Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines into the kingdom in support of the National Vaccination Campaign.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Gulf Air has supported vaccine shipments to Bahrain, alongside supporting wider viral mitigation efforts and delivering vital food and medical supplies.



Furthermore, Gulf Air said it has redesigned its on-board experience to safely connect passengers with their chosen destinations as well as assisting citizens and residents with their safe return as part of the International Covid-19 Repatriation Programme (ICRP).

Gulf Air has also encouraged its employees to register for the Covid-19 vaccines, which remain optional and free of charge for all citizens and residents. To date, over 85% of the airline's flight crew have been vaccinated, it added.