Gulf Air to Resume Direct Flights to Istanbul Starting May 11

Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has announced plans to resume its direct operations to Istanbul airport in Turkey from hits hub in Manama with two weekly flights starting from May 11.

Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between Bahrain and Turkey since 1985 and it is one of the airline’s main regional destinations.



The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

Gulf Air will also boost its services and frequencies to its current network as follows:

*Cairo: From 6 weekly flights to daily flights;

*Dammam: From 6 weekly flights to double daily flights

*Riyadh - From 5 weekly flights to daily flights;

*Jeddah: From 4 weekly flights to daily lights

*Madinah: From 3 to 5 weekly flights

*Sialkot: Resumed with 3 weekly flights

*Multan: Resumed with 3 weekly flights

*Athens: From 2 to 3 weekly flights

*Casablanca: From 1 to 2 weekly flights

*Faisalabad: Resumed with 2 weekly flights

*Manila: From 6 weekly flights to daily flights

*Dubai: From 18 to 21 weekly flights

Being one of the few airlines that never stopped flying in 2020, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the government authorities across its network to resume operations as demand for travel grows, said a statement from Bahraini carrrier.

Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government guidelines and civil aviation directives and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates, it added.