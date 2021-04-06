Gulf Air Reveals New Direct Flights to Singapore

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, yesterday celebrated its new direct service to and from Singapore which was operated by the airline’s flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Flight GF165 landed in Singapore Changi Airport at 12:25 Singapore local time on April 4.



Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: “We’re happy to land in Singapore and expand our network with direct flights connecting Bahrain and the Far East. This is a great opportunity for everyone to try our state-of-the-art Dreamliner and explore our latest boutique and premium leisure destination.”



The direct flights feature 26 Falcon Gold seats and 256 economy class seats; all equipped with latest comfort technology and inflight entertainment system featuring blockbuster movies and rich content selection.

Flights can be booked online at gulfair.com, by calling the airline’s 24 hour Contact Centre on (+973) 17373737, or through any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies.