Habtoor Hospitality Brings Kosher Cuisine to UAE

Habtoor Hospitality, a unit of UAE-based conglomerate Al Habtoor Group, has partnered with Ellis Kosher Kitchen to become the first hotel group to introduce Kosher food and beverage services to its UAE culinary portfolio.

Al Habtoor City, Hotel Collection is excited to meet the travel needs and requirements of its guests by introducing kosher catering to single business travellers, corporate events, MICE functions and family weddings, a company statement said.

Ellie Kriel, founder of Ellis Kosher Kitchen, has partnered with Al Habtoor Hospitality to ensure all meals are prepared in accordance to the OU Kosher Certification (Orthodox United) which is known to be the most trusted form of certification when it comes to handling Kosher meals globally, the statement added.

Guests with kosher meal preferences will be able to select from an assortment of lavish and delicious tailored menus to which will be packaged and sealed with an OU Certified stamp reassuring our guests a safe and kosher satisfying culinary experience.

Hotels offering Kosher Catering will include Hilton Dubai, V Hotel, Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotel and Resorts, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection LLC, Metropolitan Hotel and Habtoor Polo Resort.