Half-Life 2 is back with an RTX remaster!

ALBAWABA- GPU manufacturer Nvidia announced at Gamescom's opening night that Orbifold Studios is working on an RTX remix for the legendary and iconic Valve title, Half-Life 2.

Orbifold Studios is using Nvidia's RTX toolkit to develop and remaster the game and the results look absolutely stunning!

Watch the trailer below:

Half-Life 2's RTX remix is being developed by a team that consists of four modders who refer to themselves as Orbifold Studios as mentioned above.

The mod will modernize the feel of the game with new lighting, improvements in environments, and more!

The project was announced next to Nvidia's DLSS 3.5 upscaling at Gamescom 2023 which is coming to their RTX 20 and 30 series in the near future. It's unlikely that many users are going to be able to play the RTX mode of the game because of its high PC specs requirement.

Portal's RTX remake looked as stunning as Half-Life 2's RTX remixer but it has accumulated 'Mostly Negative' steam reviews because of constant crashes and difficult puzzles.

Half-Life 2 RTX Remake will be free to play

Half-Life 2/ Valve/ Orbifold Studios

Gamers who own Half-Life 2 will be able to try out the stunning upcoming mod for free, said Nvidia and Orbifold Studios so there is nothing to lose if it doesn't run well on your PC.

Al Bawaba hopes that the release of Half-Life 2 RTX Remaster will show Valve that gamers would do anything to get their hands on Half-Life 3.