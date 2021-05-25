'Harry Potter' Proof Copy with Typo to Fetch Up to $5,600 in Auction

  1. Home
Published May 25th, 2021 - 08:00 GMT
A rare proof copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" with a typographical error on the title page is being sold by auctioneer Ewbank's, and is expected to fetch up to $5,600. Photo courtesy of Ewbank's (Shutterstock)
A rare proof copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone that featured a typographical error in the name of author J.K. Rowling is being offered for auction and is expected to fetch up to $5,600.
 

Auction house Ewbank's said the book, one of only 200 trial copies to be printed for reviewers by publisher Bloomsbury before the tome's official release in 1997, contains that typo on the title page, misidentifying the author as "J.A. Rowling."

The book is expected to sell for $2,800 to $5,600 when it goes to auction Thursday as part of the auctioneer's Entertainment, Memorabilia & Movie Props sale.

Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

