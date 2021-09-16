Here Are India’s Top 10 Richest Women!

As the world continues to change, and the march for women empowerment is still going strong, more and more people are beginning to acknowledge the success of women across the globe. And even though we still have a long way to go in patriarchy dominated countries like India, we should still celebrate the inspiring and successful women who are breaking glass ceilings and showing the world that they can accomplish inspiring things.

According to BusinessInsider India, these are India’s top 10 richest women:

1. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw ($4.8 Billion)

Source: Twitter

Named as India’s richest self-made entrepreneur, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, is the founder of biopharmaceutical company Biocon. Kiran was also ranked as one of the 16 Most Influential Women in Leadership this year by the CEO Magazine. In addition to being a successful and inspiring business woman, Kiran also believes in the power of giving. She was the first Indian female CEO to sign the Giving Pledge.

2. Smita Crishna-Godrej ($4.7 Billion)

Source: Twitter

As the owner of one-fifth of the family’s business, Godrej, Smita is considered one of India’s richest women with a net worth of about $4.7B.

3. Manju Deshbandhu Gupta ($3.3 Billion)

Source: Twitter

Manju is one of the first investors in leading pharmaceutical companies in India, Lupin, and became the company’s chairman after her husband’s passing. She has served on the board for many years and is now one of India’s richest and successful women.

4. Leena Gandhi Tewari ($2.1 Billion)

Leena Gandhi Tewari is the chairperson of USV, a successful pharma company that was founded by her late father Vithal Gandhi and Revlon back in 1961. In addition, Leena also wrote and published her own book in 2003 titled Beyond Pipes & Dreams - The Life Of Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi.

5. Radha Vembu ($1.7 Billion)

Source: Twitter

Mentioned as one of Forbes’ billionaires, Radha Vembu is also one of India’s richest women. Her wealth stems from Zoho Corp, cloud business software provider, which was co-founded by her brother in 1996.

6. G Anuradha Prasad ($1.5 Billion)

Source: Twitter



Anuradha and her husband own India’s multinational pharmaceutical company, Dr Reddy’s and is among one of the richest Indian women.

7. Kavita Yadupati Singhania ($1.4 Billion)

Source: Wikimedia

Despite the fact that Kavita has stakes in her late husband’s company, J K Cement, she does not lead the company. Instead she is the director of Express Infrastructure.

8. Anu Aga ($1.1 Billion)

Source: Twitter

Anu Aga led her late husband’s engineering firm, Thermax, from 1996 until 2004, and then stepped down for her daughter Meher.

9. Renu Munjal ($1.1 Billion)

Managing director of Hero FinCorp and director on the board of Easy Bill, Renu Munjal, is one of India’s richest and successful women. Renu also works towards women empowerment.

10. Kalpana Apurva Parekh ($1 Billion)

Daughter of Pidilite Industries founder, Kalpana Apurva, ranked as the 10th richest women in India with a total net worth of $1B.



Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Savitri Jindal and Jayshree Ullal are also among the richest Indian women according to Forbes Billionaires List. There is no denying that all of these women are inspiring and successful, and more people should start highlighting their great achievements.