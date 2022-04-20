Here Are the Most Affordable and Least Affordable Cities to Buy a Home

If you're considering to buy an affordable house this year, then you might need to check the recent report released by Demographia International Housing.

According to the study, the United States is the cheapest country, compared to countries like Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

It's worth noting that the study didn't include any country in the MENA region or the GCC.

In this article, we will list the most and the least affordable cities to buy homes according to the study.

The Most Affordable Cities to Buy Homes:

Pittsburgh, USA Oklahoma City, USA / Rochester, USA Edmonton, Canada / St. Louis, USA Cleveland, USA Glasgow, UK / Cincinnati, US Buffalo, USA Calgary, Canada / Kansas City, USA / Louisville, USA / Tulsa, USA Detroit, USA / Hartford, USA Blackpool & Lancashire, UK / Grand Rapids, USA / Virginia Beach-Norfolk, USA Middlesbrough & Durham, UK / Newcastle & Tyneside, UK / Sheffield & South Yorkshire, UK / Columbus, USA / Indianapolis, USA / Minneapolis-St. Paul, USA

The Least Affordable Cities to Buy Homes: