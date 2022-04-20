  1. Home
Here Are the Most Affordable and Least Affordable Cities to Buy a Home

Published April 20th, 2022 - 09:03 GMT
According to the study, the United States is the most affordable country. (Shutterstock)

If you're considering to buy an affordable house this year, then you might need to check the recent report released by Demographia International Housing. 

According to the study, the United States is the cheapest country, compared to countries like Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

It's worth noting that the study didn't include any country in the MENA region or the GCC.

In this article, we will list the most and the least affordable cities to buy homes according to the study.

The Most Affordable Cities to Buy Homes:

  1. Pittsburgh, USA
  2. Oklahoma City, USA / Rochester, USA
  3. Edmonton, Canada / St. Louis, USA
  4. Cleveland, USA
  5. Glasgow, UK / Cincinnati, US
  6. Buffalo, USA
  7. Calgary, Canada / Kansas City, USA / Louisville, USA / Tulsa, USA
  8. Detroit, USA /  Hartford, USA
  9. Blackpool & Lancashire, UK / Grand Rapids, USA / Virginia Beach-Norfolk, USA
  10. Middlesbrough & Durham, UK / Newcastle & Tyneside, UK / Sheffield & South Yorkshire, UK / Columbus, USA / Indianapolis, USA / Minneapolis-St. Paul, USA

The Least Affordable Cities to Buy Homes:

  1. Hong Kong, China
  2. Sydney, Australia
  3. Vancouver, Canada
  4. San Jose, USA
  5. Melbourne, Australia
  6. Honolulu, USA
  7. San Francisco, USA
  8. Auckland, New Zealand
  9. Los Angeles, USA
  10. Toronto, Canada
