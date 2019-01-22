Here Is How to Re-Enter UAE After Residence Visa Cancellation

The residence visa of an individual should automatically get cancelled in the record of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). (Shutterstock)

Question: I had sponsored my child's residency visa while he was here a year back. I assumed that his visa has got expired automatically since he didn't travel to UAE for the last one year. I even went to one of the Amer centres, which told me cancellation was an automatic process. When I tried to hand over my child's Emirates ID to them, they said it was not needed and the cancellation will happen on its own.

Now, I want to bring my child here on a visit visa. But some of my friends at typing centres are saying that despite the visa expiration, it needs to be properly cancelled at immigration centre. They say the charges should amount to Dh250, including typing fees. The Emirates ID card must be handed over when the visa is cancelled. Are they right? Will my child have problems when attempting to re-enter the country on a visit visa?

Upon completion of six months from the date your son last departed from the UAE, the residence visa of your child should automatically get cancelled in the record of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (the 'GDRFA'). However, before applying for his visit visa, you should check if his residence visa is cancelled automatically. If you are informed that his residence visa is not automatically cancelled, then you should apply for cancellation by paying the applicable fee to GDRFA.



By Ashish Mehta