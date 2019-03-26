Here's How You Can Own a Villa in Italy for $66

Abruzzo, Italy. (Shutterstock)

A sprawling 3-bedroom villa in a medieval Italian town in Abruzzo is up for sale for $66, by way of raffle. A British man, named Abbott, is willing to sell his property valued at about $282,000 to one lucky winner of the raffle.

So far, Abbott has managed to sell 3,000 raffle tickets from the 6,000 tickets he had. However, in order to declare the raffle a success, he needs to sell 4,000 tickets at the least. "We have tried to sell the house via the usual means, using knowledgeable local and international agents, but the market has been quiet and, despite some expensive advertising, there have been no serious takers," Abbott wrote online.

When efforts to sell the Italian villa went in vain, Abbott came up with the raffle. "As such, we've decided to run this competition so one lucky winner will get the keys to this gorgeous house in Italy. We're just being as open and transparent as possible. We want to give the raffle authenticity to make it personal," Insider quoted Abbott as saying in The Local Italy reports.

The villa owner has a website and social media accounts dedicated to the contest which is open until September 30 or until the 6,000 raffle spots sell. The drawing will be held at the end of October.

While the winner will walk away with the keys of the villa, one second-prize winner will receive $13,270 and five third-prize winners can claim a hamper filled with food from Abruzzo.