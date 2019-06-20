Here's How You Can Win Your Seat to Galaxy Note 10 Launch

Barely two months left before the next Samsung Galaxy device is revealed, the company is offering users the chance to get a ringside seat to the event.





The South Korean tech bigwig today announced a new campaign - #withGalaxy - to show the world how anyone can be a professional photographer, with the right inspiration and story - plus, of course, a Galaxy device in tow.

From today, Samsung will each week publish photos submitted by Galaxy users from the Middle East on its digital channels, giving them opportunity to get their shots featured in Samsung ads. Providing them some inspiration is Mazen Abusrour, a well-known photographer in the Middle East who has created a series of shots with the Galaxy S10.

And the biggest pots up for grabs? Three all-expense paid trips to witness the unveiling of the next Galaxy gizmo live.

Samsung has not bared any date or venue, though a CNET report, citing persons familiar with the plans, said on Wednesday that the unveiling of the device, all but confirmed to be the Galaxy Note 10, will be held on August 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This is the same venue where the Galaxy Note9 was launched on, fittingly, August 9 last year. And if this is any indication, there is also speculation that an August 10 unveiling could also be possible to keep in line with the Note's numbering.

To enter the #withGalaxy contest, users must snap a photo with any Galaxy device, then share it on Instagram using #withGalaxy and tagging @samsunggulf (you can send a direct message to this handle if your account is private). The best shots will be featured in Samsung advertisements and will be eligible for the trip to Brooklyn.

Winners will be announced on July 31.

