Here's a Sneak Peak of iPhone's 59 New Emojis

Apple has shared a glimpse at the new emoji coming to iOS later this year.





The firm previewed a slew of its upcoming designs in honor of World Emoji Day, revealing several more inclusive options that users have long been asking for.

This includes a slew of disability-themed characters and interracial couples with changeable skin tones.

And as always, there are new food and animal options as well.

Apple will release the 59 new emoji with a software update this coming fall.

Animal-lovers will be pleased to see a number of new wildlife themed emoji planned for the next release, including a sloth, orangutan, skunk, and flamingo.

The update will also bring food items such as a waffle, a bulb of garlic, and a stick of butter.

But, the most notable change is coming to its people-focused emoji, reflecting an ongoing push for more diversity.

‘In a major update to the Holding Hands emoji typically used to represent couples and relationships, users will now be able to select any combination of skin tone, in addition to gender, to personalize the people holding hands, opening up more than 75 possible combinations,’ Apple said in a blog post today.

The move follows a petition launched by Tinder last year which generated more than 50,000 signatures in its call for interracial couple emoji.

In August of 2018, Tinder submitted its proposal to the Unicode Consortium requesting that there be five different skin tones applied to the emoji of two people standing next to each other and holding hands.

This past March, the dating site revealed users’ demands had been heard, and announced Unicode would be adding more diverse options this year.

Apple’s new set of emoji will also include more disability-themed characters, with hearing aids, prosthetic limbs, and a guide dog.

There will be two types of wheelchairs: motorized and traditional.

‘Celebrating diversity in all its many forms is integral to Apple’s values and these new options help fill a significant gap in the emoji keyboard,’ Apple says.

ARE EMOJIS RUINING THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE?

Emojis may be a fun form of communication but they are destroying the English language, a recent study by Google has revealed.

Smiley faces, love hearts, thumbs up and other cartoon icons - rather than words - are the preferred method of communication by teenagers, who are considered the worst offenders regarding the decline in grammar and punctuation.

More than a third of British adults believe emojis are the reason for the deterioration in proper language usage, according to the study commissioned by the Google-owned site YouTube.

Emojis were first used by Japanese mobile phone companies in the late 1990s to express an emotion, concept or message in a simple, graphic way. Now, Twitter feeds, text messages and Facebook posts are crammed with them

Of the two thousand adults, aged 16 to 65, who were asked their views, 94 per cent reckoned English was in a state of decline, with 80 per cent citing youngsters as the worst offenders.

The most common errors made by Brits are spelling mistakes (21 per cent), followed closely by apostrophe placement (16 per cent) and the misuse of a comma (16 per cent).

More than half of British adults are not confident with their command of spelling and grammar, the study also found.

Furthermore, around three-quarters of adults rely on emoji to communicate, in addition to a dependence on predictive text and spell checking.

The use of emojis has seeped into our culture to such an extent that the Oxford Dictionary's 'Word of the Year' in 2015 wasn't actually a word at all - it was the Face With Tears emoji, which shows just how influential the little graphic images have become.

They were first used by Japanese mobile phone companies in the late 1990s to express an emotion, concept or message in a simple, graphic way.