Here's Who Can Apply for UAE's Gold Card and How

Gold card residency visa is not restricted to investors, scientists and outstanding students. High salaried executives with a monthly income of Dh30,000 and above can also apply for the long-term visa, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs announced on Tuesday.





The GDRFA said the applicant should be at least a bachelor's degree holder or its equivalent; have at least five years of work experience, have a valid employment contract and a monthly salary of not less than Dh30,000. Their immediate family can also get a Gold Card visa.

Jude Medard, an Indian expat, who has been living in the UAE for 21 years and is working as the health and safety director of a steel fabrication company, said: "I thought only big businessmen, investors, scientists or extraordinary individuals can apply for the Gold Card."

"This is a very good move by the government which will invite more professionals to come and work in the UAE," he told Khaleej Times.

Anisha Chacko, a finance professional, said she will definitely apply for a long-term visa as it means "more stability".

"As expats, there is always a sense of uncertainty, and I think many families can benefit if the long-term visa is given to professionals earning above Dh30,000," she said.

"There are a lot of families who look beyond a few years of stay in the UAE. The quality of life, living standards and safety means they want their children to grow up and finish school and even go to college in the UAE. A long-term visa will be a boon," Chacko underlined.

Anube Aravind, head of back office department at a brokerage firm, said: "A Gold Card visa for professionals is a great move by the UAE government. It is boost for us. With the possibility to apply for a Gold Card visa, we can make long-term plans to live in the UAE."