Here's Why Heat Recovery Units Are ‘Hot’ Investment For Businesses

Making investments in a business in order to help it grow, be successful, and stay competitive is normal. As the saying goes “you need to spend money to make money”, and that’s where investing in your business comes in. But it’s more than just spending money – it needs to be a smart investment that provides the business with some sort of valuable return.

One investment that may not be the first to pop into mind, but can certainly prove to be a smart one, is installing a heat recovery unit. If you’re unfamiliar with heat recovery units and how it could benefit your business, you’re going to want to read on.

What is a Heat Recovery Unit?

In order to understand the benefits of a heat recovery unit, it’s important to understand what it is and how it works. These units work as a heat exchanger that is able to recover up to 92% of the heat that is usually lost in a building or home. It’s a way to make use of what would normally be wasted heat.

This type of system usually consists of the main unit, channels meant for exhaust and fresh air, along with blower fans.

The problem is that back in the 1970s, in order to combat the cost of cranking the heat up in order to make a builder more comfortable, people started focusing on sealing structures tighter to prevent draughts. So, while the draughts were prevented and homes and buildings were sealed up and became more energy efficient, suddenly there was no fresh air coming inside. This fresh air is, of course, important to when it comes to proper ventilation.

Not only that, but proper ventilation helps to ensure that there is no buildup of moisture, which can then lead to mildew, mold, and even fungi.

How a Business Benefits from a Heat Recovery Unit?

So, what makes the heat recovery unit such a smart investment for businesses? First off, it can help cut down on issues and costs related to the above-mentioned issues when moisture builds. You won’t have a potentially expensive mold problem on your hands, since the unit is excellent for removing humidity.

The heat recovery system can also help to save money on cooling and heating costs. Because the system is moving the heat energy that is inside and replacing it with fresh outdoor air that is heated in the process, the furnace isn’t going to have to work as hard. In fact, over time, the heat recovery unit will likely pay for itself in savings.

Then there is the bonus of having that fresh air constantly being circulated through the building. This can do wonders for peoples’ focus and attention span, helping them to stay alert while working.

These systems, such as the ones offered through BPC ventilation, are also versatile in that they can be mounted/installed in a variety of locations.

It Could Be the Next Business Investment

So, if you’re wondering where that next investment should be within your business, you may want to consider installing a heat recovery unit.