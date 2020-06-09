Hertz UAE to Remain Open for Business Despite Collapse of US Parent Group

In reference to the recent news about Hertz Global Holdings and some of its US and Canadian subsidiaries having voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 reorganisation in the United States (which provides protection from creditors in order to restructure the business), Al-Futtaim Automotive has confirmed that, as an independent franchise partner, Hertz UAE is separate from the Hertz Corporation and will not be part of the Chapter 11 reorganisation process.

Fully owned and managed by the Al-Futtaim Automotive Group, Hertz UAE remains open for business and continues to serve its customers as usual, providing the same level of quality and reliability they are used to in connection with their car rental and leasing requirements.



Hertz UAE has been delivering car rental and leasing solutions for over 25 years now and has emerged as one of the most preferred brands in the market. Hertz UAE prides itself on offering an attractive fleet, superior service and personalised solutions, backed by a strong team that continuously strives to exceed customer expectations and deliver a heightened customer experience.