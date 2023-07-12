Hijri New Year holiday in Kuwait, Oman

ALBAWABA – The government announced the Hijri New Year holiday in Kuwait, July 19-20, according to a Council of Ministers decision on Wednesday.
The two-day holiday will be observed by all ministries, institutions, agencies, and government entities, the Centre for Government Communication said in a statement carried by Gulf Business.
Oman has also officially declared Thursday, July 20, as a holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year.
The Hijri New Year signifies the start of a new lunar year for Muslims around the world.
Muharram is the first month of the lunar Islamic calendar also known as the Hijri calendar. Muharram 2023 will mark the start of the New Islamic Year 1445.