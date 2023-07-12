Hijri New Year holiday in Kuwait, Oman

  1. Home
Published July 12th, 2023 - 01:40 GMT
The Islamic New Year is observed on the Lunar Calendar - Source: Freepik

ALBAWABA – The government announced the Hijri New Year holiday in Kuwait, July 19-20, according to a Council of Ministers decision on Wednesday.

The two-day holiday will be observed by all ministries, institutions, agencies, and government entities, the Centre for Government Communication said in a statement carried by Gulf Business. 

Oman has also officially declared Thursday, July 20, as a holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year.

The Hijri New Year signifies the start of a new lunar year for Muslims around the world.

he Hijri New Year signifies the start of a new lunar year for Muslims around the world - Source: Freepik

Muharram is the first month of the lunar Islamic calendar also known as the Hijri calendar. Muharram 2023 will mark the start of the New Islamic Year 1445.

