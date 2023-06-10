How to calculate gratuity in UAE: Tipping in Dubai

ALBAWABA – Everything is different in United Arab Emirates (UAE), including but not limited to tipping in Dubai and how to calculate gratuity in UAE. While it may vary from one city to another in the UAE, it is almost always Dubai that sets the benchmark for service sectors in all of the Emirates.

Another issue that complicates the matter of how to calculate gratuity in UAE is the myriad of nationalities and different cultures you deal with when visiting Dubai for example. It adds a qualitative aspect to the quantitative question of how to calculate gratuity in UAE.

To tip or not to tip: that is the question – and how much?

Tipping in Dubai, for example, has no hard and fast rules, compared to other countries such as the United States (US). In the US, you’re expected to leave 20 percent, regardless of the actual quality of the service you have received. But tipping in and of itself, as a process, is quite simple there. Leave it on the table.

In Japan, for example, tips are big No-No. Try tipping in Tokyo and you will almost certainly be turned down.

How to calculate gratuity in the UAE

Contrary to the US, tipping in Dubai is widely regarded as voluntary.

By tipping in Dubai, you’re communicating gratitude to the workers and recognising their efforts to make your experience enjoyable.

Tipping at restaurants

Tipping in Dubai restaurants is customary at 10-15 percent of the bill. However, some restaurants include a service charge in their bills.

In this case, you may be inclined to leave a smaller tip, if at all. But bear in mind that in many instances, the service charge fee is not collected and distributed to the workers at the restaurant.

A Caterer Middle East survey on tips showed that one third of the survey respondents worked at restaurants where their employers did not pass on service charges to employees.

Food served at a restaurant in Dubai, UAE - Source: Shutterstock

Tipping at cafés and bars

Tipping in Dubai cafés and bars is not standard practice as much as it is in restaurants. Commonly, people round up the bills to the nearest note or leave small amounts as tokens of appreciation. But that’s usually about it.

AED5 to AED10 is usually enough in a café, or AED10 to AED20 at a bar.

Whatever else you decide on top of this is up to you, but it is above and beyond expectations.

Tipping on food deliveries

Tipping delivery drivers is not mandatory but it is widely appreciated, along with a bottle of water.

AED5 to AED10 is a reasonable tip, especially in case of prompt and courteous service.

Tipping at salons

When you visit a salon, however, tipping in Dubai salons is generally expected and encouraged.

Standard tips in most salons range from AED10 to AED20. The longer your relationship with the stylist, the better you may want to tip.

Tipping at supermarkets

In supermarkets, the guidelines for tipping are not as clear. Some supermarkets ban tipping back-packers, especially in supermarkets where there are staff dedicated to packing your groceries. However, if someone helps you to your car with your shopping a tip between AED5 and AED10 is commonly expected.

Tipping at petrol stations and car washers

Regardless, tipping petrol pump attendants is perhaps the most common kind of tipping you’ll do in Dubai, and the UAE in general.

When tipping in Dubai petrol stations, you may round up to the nearest zero or tip about AED10.

Petrol pump attendants filling a car up in Dubai - Source: Shutterstock

For car-wash attendants, it’s common practice to round up your payments by 5s or 10s.

Tipping in Dubai in general

Tipping is not exclusive to food and hospitality. Tipping in Dubai is encourage for valet parking attendants, hotel porters, concierge staff, petrol attendants, car-wash attendants and taxi drivers.

Usually, AED5 to AED10 per interaction is considered appropriate, and the amount usually depends on the level of service received.

Now that we have figured out how to calculate gratuity in UAE and how to go about tipping Dubai, let’s talk about payment methods.

Tipping in Dubai: Cash or card?

Cash is relatively uncommon in Dubai. Most people use applications, such as Apple Pay, or cards.

Tipping in Dubai with cash is always preferred over tipping with a card. Cash offers a tangible and immediate gesture of appreciation, and it is most likely to directly reach your intended “tipee”.

Even when you’re running cashless, you will find it is always handy to carry around a few AED5s, AED10s, and AED20s.

Summary: How to calculate gratuity in the UAE

Restaurants: 10-15 percent tip

Cafes and Bars: Round up or leave AED5-10

Delivery services: AED5-7 for prompt and courteous service

Salons: AED10-15 tip for a good clean job

Other services: AED5-10 for valet parking attendants, petrol and car-wash attendants, taxi drivers, porters, and so on

Remember, tipping in Dubai is a personal choice, but it can be a way to show appreciation for excellent service, or just let them know you value their work.