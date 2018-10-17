How a Content Marketplace Can Benefit Brands

Finding high-quality and engaging content which drives business results does not have to be difficult (Shutterstock)

Sponsored Content

Content marketing is an incredible way for brands to reach and engage with their target audiences, however embarking on a content marketing campaign without a documented strategy can lead to failure.

The content curation process is a key factor to be considered in any content marketing strategy. It is imperative for a brand to maintain a consistent publishing cadence, and doing so can be hard with only original content.

Licensed content has multiple benefits, including the added trustworthiness which comes with publishing content from big name publishers and reputable journalists. Licensed content is also cost effective, and can help populate a content hub, email newsletter, or social media channel in an affordable manner.

This is where a content marketplace comes into play. A brand seeking quality content from internationally reputable publishers and content creators can browse through hundreds or thousands of sources, and with the help of an expert content curation adviser can select and easily license individual pieces of content to publish on their own content hub, app, magazine, or other platform.

A content marketplace, such as DISCO Content Marketplace, is a one-stop-shop for all content needs, whether a brand is looking to post an infographic on their social media channel, or a long-form article on their company blog.

With thousands of new pieces of content becoming available to licence every day, having access to a content marketplace is a game-changer for content marketing experts, publishers, and brands.

The struggle to find high-quality, relevant content is alleviated with access to a content marketplace. DISCO Content Marketplace allows users to search through a constantly-updated database of articles, videos, images, infographics, music, analysis, and much more.

Such a tool is powerful for brands and publishers alike.

This article orignally appeared on the DISCO Content Marketplace Blog. For more contentmarketing insights, or to explore the marketplace, please visit DISCO here.