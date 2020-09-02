How Different is Samsung’s Fold2 than Its Former?

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday globally introduced the latest iteration of its flagship foldable smartphone, as it bids to spearhead the next generation of devices that would satisfy most - if not all - requirements of mobile users.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 - first teased at last month's Unpacked unveiling of the Galaxy Note20 series - is a refined, enhancement-filled successor to 2019's original Fold. It also took design and aesthetic cues from the Note20 Ultra.

The foldable smartphone industry has accelerated over the past couple of years, with multiple manufacturers unveiling their own takes on the nascent technology.

For Samsung - which already has the productivity-focused Note series - bigger displays in compact builds mean even more room for getting things done, be it work or play.

The South Korean tech giant had also launched a more compact foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip.

"Our journey towards the next generation of mobile devices is full of originality and innovation," T.M. Roh, president and head of Samsung Electronic's mobile communications business, said in a statement.

"We closely listened to user feedback to ensure we are bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience."

While practically the same build as the original Fold, the Fold2 now has a 7.6-inch main display - compared to 7.3 inches - with the notch knocked out in favour of a punch-hole camera. And in an even bigger upgrade, its cover display now stretches fully to 6.2 inches, versus last year's 4.6 inches.

And, in a move similar to the one made on the newly-launched Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the Fold2's cameras are down to five; from the original Fold's six: A main triple camera with each lens having 12MP, plus a 10MP camera each on the main and cover display.

Samsung also improved its patented Hideaway Hinge, redesigning it for a more fluid fold and unfold experience.

The UAE launch is expected to happen very soon. Samsung - all mobile handset developers, really - has always seen the UAE a key market globally; it is one of the countries the company normally selects for first-wave launches.