How to Fix Your WhatsApp Temporary Ban

WhatsApp warned users against unsupported version of the messaging app, such as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp, that could ban their accounts permanently.





The Facebook-owned messaging app stated on their website that if an in-app message pops u saying the account is "Temporarily banned" is because the user is likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp. Furthermore, if any user does not switch to the official app after being temporarily banned, then their account might be permanently banned from using WhatsApp.

The unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate Terms of Service, WhatsApp said on their website, also stating ways to get back to the official version of the app.

Fix before it's late!

Firstly, WhatsApp advices to backup chat history before moving to the official app. Then the third-party app can be located by tapping More Options > Settings > Help > App info.

For GB WhatsApp:

1-Wait for temporary ban to end and then go to GB WhatsApp, tap More options > Chats > Back up chats.

2-Go to Phone Settings > tap Storage > Files.

Find the folder GB WhatsApp and tap and hold to select it.

3-In the upper right corner tap More > Rename and rename the folder to "WhatsApp".

4-Then go to Play Store and download the official WhatsApp app. Verify your phone number.

5-On the Backup found screen, tap Restore > Next. WhatsApp should load with your existing chats.

For WhatsApp Plus:

While for WhatsApp Plus, navigate to the Play Store and download the WhatsApp app. Verify your phone number.