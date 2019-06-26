This Is How Hotels Will Look like in 2119

Intergalactic getaways, fast-food nutrient pills, 2- to 3-hour working days and adaptable, personalised rooms that can transport guests everywhere from jungles to mountain ranges - these are the things to come, according to a future trends prediction.





In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Hilton has published the predictions of trends set to dominate the travel and hospitality industry in the next 100 years.

In a report supported by expert insight from the fields of sustainability, innovation, design, human relations and nutrition, findings reveal how the growing sophistication of technology and climate change will impact the hotel industry in the future.

Key predictions for the hotel of the future include:

* Personalisation is king: Technology will allow every space, fitting and furnishing to continuously update to respond to an individual’s real-time needs – the lobby will conjure up anything from a tranquil spa to a buzzy bar, giving every guest the perfect, personal welcome;

* From temperature and lighting to entertainment and beyond, microchips under the skin will enable us to wirelessly control the setting around us based on what we need, whenever we need it;

* The Human Touch: In a world filled with Artificial Intelligence, human contact and the personal touch will be more critical and sought after than ever;

* Technology will free up time for hotel staff to focus on what matters most: helping guests to connect with one another and building memorable moments;

* ‘Sustainable Everything’ – Only businesses that are inherently responsible will survive the next century. Sustainability will be baked into everything about a hotel’s design – from weather-proofed domes to buildings made from ocean-dredged plastic;

* Hotels will act as the town hall of any community, managing local resources and contributing to the areas they serve with community-tended insect farms and vertical hydroponic crop gardens;

* Menu surprises and personalisation: Our diets will include more plant-based recipes and some surprising sources of protein – beetle bolognese, plankton pies and seaweed green velvet cake will be menu staples!

* Decadent 3D-printed dinners and room service will provide unrivalled plate personalisation

* Chefs will be provided with biometric data for each guest, automatically creating meals based on preferences and nutritional requirements

* Futuristic fitness and digital detoxes: Outswim a virtual sea turtle in the pool, or challenge yourself to climb the digital face of Mount Everest, your exercise routine will be as unique as you are. What’s more, exercise energy generated from workouts will be used to power the hotel, providing a zero-impact, circular system. Guests could even earn rewards based on reaching workout targets; Pick up where you left off with trackable workouts and holographic personal trainers; and

* Offline will be the new luxury as we seek to find moments of tech-free time

“Since its inception in 1919, Hilton has pioneered the hospitality industry, introducing first-to-market concepts such as air-conditioning and in-room televisions. Last year, Hilton also became the first hospitality company to set science-based targets to reduce its environmental impact,” said Simon Vincent, EVP and president, MEA, Hilton.

“We enter our second century with the same commitment to innovation, harnessing the power of our people and technology to respond to guest demands. Our research paints an exciting future for the hospitality industry, highlighting the growing importance of human interaction in an increasingly tech-centric world.”

Futurologist Gerd Leonhard said: “In 2119 we will still be searching for unique experiences, but they will be more personalised than ever. As technology shapes our lives we will seek out moments of offline connection with others, including hotel team members who will help us truly get what we need from our stays. One hundred years from now hotels will have to create opportunities to converse, collaborate and connect, delivering moments that matter, individually, to each and every guest.”