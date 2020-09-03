  1. Home
How Hyped Are Middle Easterners About Musk's Neuralink?

Published September 3rd, 2020 - 02:00 GMT
لإhe wonder chip is expected to help efforts to treat individuals suffering from several medical conditions such as blindness, paralysis, deafness, and even mental illness. (Al Bawaba)

Who knew we would live to see the day when someone can present the world with an actual smart chip that turns humans into robots? This isn't a Sci-fi movie plot, it's what Elon Musk has unveiled last Friday. How much do we know about it and how excited are we to try it?

Via a webcast demo, the recently announced third richest man on earth uncovered the first-of-a-kind technology, through which a coin-sized chip can be implanted into the human brain to function as a high-tech extra brain, that is connected to the internet, turning human brains into computers or even robot-like devices.

While the chip has already been tested on animals, evidently on a pig that appeared in Musk's demo, trials on humans are expected to kick off soon and will probably take so long before the chip is regulated for medical uses before it's even allowed to be used for other purposes.

Translation: "The Neuralink chip will seemingly transform the human race into robots that can be controlled as if in a sci-fi movie."

Translation: "They say it will be able to cure diseases, so if it's going to help me get rid of chronic pain I might like to try it. On the other hand, I don't like to feel that others control me. It's very tempting!"

According to Musk, the Neuralink chip will initially be used to help patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and with the early detection of blood clots forming in the body before people suffer from heart attacks. 

Moreover, the wonder chip is expected to help in efforts to treat individuals suffering from other medical conditions such as blindness, paralysis, deafness, and even mental illness.

However, not everyone is excited about this new scientific invention.

Translation: "What if we make it to 2030 to find out that these chips are just the norm that is used everywhere?"

Translation: "I don't trust this device, it could brainwash us and make us slaves to an organization or a person or even monsters that will eventually push to fight each other. The question is; how much of freedom will I have? Will they be able to strip me of my free will or maybe change my ideology and delete other thoughts I could have?"

While comments continue to pour in across social media platforms with some saying that the new chip will help them excel in their studies and jobs, and grant them access to listening to music or make phone calls without using any devices, so many people are yet terrified of the thought that their minds might be under 24/24 surveillance as "whoever controls the chip gets to read everything on their minds."

In a region that continues to carry the heavy impacts of colonization and still suffers a lack of freedom such as the Middle East, many commentators took to social media to express their distrust of Neuralink, saying that they will never accept having a chip planted in their brains as they "will never want to be controlled" by others.

Translation: "I will agree to use it since it helps increase productivity but only when there are solid regulations which guarantee that the chip will not be monopolized, neither will it be used to make profit coz then it will be as dangerous as drugs."

