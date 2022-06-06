How LGBTQ+ Friendly These Brands Really Are?

Every June of every year, world-leading businesses take to the internet to express solidarity and support for the LGBTQ+ community, presenting new logos with rainbow symbols, sending delegations to pride parades, and sharing stories of their LGBTQ+ employees.

While such gestures speak of overwhelming support for the group that often reports reluctant support and backlash from conservative groups, data shows a different reality.

According to several reports that have emerged during the last few years, many of the largest and most influential businesses in the United States still donate whopping sums of money to politicians who are among the most vocal critics of equal rights.

A few weeks ago more than 300 @Comcast/@NBCUniversal employees signed a petition asking their employer to acknowledge and reconsider its PAC donations to politicians advancing anti-LGBTQ causes. The company declined to comment.https://t.co/LMjcPKIEOT https://t.co/ZcYsFVldcf — Matthew Gottula 🏳️‍🌈 (@DLthings) June 1, 2022

It is no secret that anti-LGBTQ+ voices have grown in recent years, particularly after the strong grip of power by conservatives during the Donald Trump presidency. NBC News reports that the number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills filed in the United States of America has "skyrocketed" from 41 bills in 2018 to 238 in the first quarter of 2022.

This comes at a time rainbow flags fill logos of the country's wealthiest businesses at an increasing rate compared to past decades.

In an attempt to examine the honesty of support for the LGBTQ+ among leading businesses, a startling reality has emerged by looking at donations those businesses have made towards decision-makers in the US.

Walmart has donated nearly $1 million to support anti-gay politicians & PACs since 2021https://t.co/PdGwqV8yNG https://t.co/hBhOmdC104 — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 3, 2022

"Flag waving businesses that do not mean it"

2019 reports highlight multi-million donations by 9 major US businesses to politicians who have passed laws targeting LGBTQ+ communities, including AT&T, UPS, Comcast, Home Depot, General Electric, FedEx, UBS, Verizon, and Pfizer.

Later reports have cited names of dozens of other business establishments who follow the same strategies, making generous financial contributions to political action committees that advance laws limiting the freedoms of LGBTQ+ people.

In the most recent report by popular.info we can see names of Deloitte, Spectrum, General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Google, Delta, Dell, American Airlines, Johnson & Johnson, American Express, and others.

Source: Popular.ino

Businesses cited in the popular.info report have been supporting politicians behind anti-LGBTQ legislation in Utah, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Texas, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

The report also names Republican politicians Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis, Kevin Stitt, Kay Ivey, and Henry McMaster.

Such information has raised concerns over "hypocritical gestures" made by businesses that try to appeal to the public by marketing campaigns that do not match their actions.