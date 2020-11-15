How to Negotiate Getting a Raise During the Pandemic?

Before the 2020 economic turbulences, asking your employer for a raise has been a very stressful task that involved a lot of thinking and numerous considerations. But how do we approach this topic nowadays, with the world suffering a severe economic crisis and global emergency?

I'm asking for a raise at work today. The timing is right, it's long overdue, and I know I deserve it. Still nervous though, which is annoying. — Lauren 👣 (@sette_reset) November 10, 2020

Due to an on-going pandemic that still pauses a major threat to human lives, this year has been like no other. As soon as the viral outbreak originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan reached all the different corners of the world last March, most of the world's countries went into partial or full lockdowns, travel has been suspended, and economic activities have been cut to the absolute minimum, especially that only essential services were exempted from massive closures.

This major interruption of human life has resulted in many financial losses in the business world urging cost cuts, forcing many companies to lay off hundreds and in some cases thousands of workers while reducing the salaries and benefits of the ones who were lucky enough to keep their jobs.

Consequently, many employees who have been aiming at achieving success in their jobs during 2020 have doubted whether or not they can ask for salary raises they think they deserve. Some workers report being told to "be thankful" they were able to keep their jobs, advised to forget about career advances they have always been waiting for.

However, not all employees should feel the same way. While we acknowledge that many business sectors have been tackling a major crisis, some others have been able to either maintain their work progress or even make an extra profit during the pandemic.

For example, medical businesses, tech companies, and several online entertainment services have been able to make an unprecedented and unexpected profit during the pandemic, such as medical labs, video conferencing apps, and online streaming services.

If you've been contemplating a raise already, there are several questions you need to ask yourself:

1. Has my company been affected by the pandemic?

2. Did my company have to lower costs, downsize, or terminate other people?

3. Did my company overcome the negative effect of the lockdown?

4. Have I put extra or special effort in order for me to help my employer achieve the overall goals?

5. Have I, under the influence of COVID19, had to work extra hours to deliver better outcomes?

6. Do I think I can wait for another year before asking for the raise?

7. How does not receiving this raise affect my career development?

8. Do I have better options?

Forget pay cut, give me a raise to work remotely



🙏 my appeal to every employer

💵 on why they should offer a pay raise

🌏 for asking employees to work remotely



A Thread 🧵👇 — Hrishikesh Pardeshi (@hrishiptweets) November 6, 2020

Based on the answers to these questions, every individual should be able to determine whether it will be a wise decision to ask their employers for a raise, especially if 2020 has required them to do some extra effort.

If a certain individual decides that their company has been able to benefit from the current crisis, they need to present their employers with evidence of how their work has helped the company achieve higher outcomes, which means that getting the raise they are asking for is only fair.

On the other hand, if they think their company has suffered negative consequences of the viral outbreak, despite all the work they have put in during the year, they can discuss scheduling their annual raise during next year, in the hopes that the world is one step closer to controlling the pandemic and hopefully ending this crisis, especially as we await the newly announced vaccine.

Have you considered discussing a raise with your manager? Do you think employees should wait until the end of the crisis before asking for it or should they go ahead and negotiate one despite the current situation?