How to Select the Right Content/Buying Licensing Models in Disco to Save Money

Solutions For Every Business or Use Requirement

The DISCO Content Marketplace platform is free to access. With multiple buying models available, users can license content from within the platform in a manner which best suits their budget, business model, or editorial strategy.

Whether you are a newspaper in need of premium newswires; an advertising agency looking for a package of stunning images and visuals; a magazine searching for a one-off celebrity interview; a broadcaster in need of premium documentaries to air; or a media monitoring organisation needing access to huge volumes of news sources – we’ve got the right buying model for you.

Flexible Buying or Licensing Models

We know that demand for content is diverse and nuanced. With this in mind, we have ensured that content buyers and licensees can get access to use words, images, video, sound and data content – with a suitable buying or licensing model.

The buying or licensing models currently supported by DISCO include:

Free

DISCO provides editorial teams with access to an ever-expanding offering of free premium content, rights cleared, and copy-ready for re-use. Whether you are looking for licensed words, images, video, or music, we’ve got you covered.

Pay-Per-Use

A fixed fee for individual content items, or hours of programming.

For buyers with a less frequent publishing schedule, or those looking for irregular premium content pieces, DISCO’s Pay-Per-Use buying model is an ideal solution for licensing content in any format.

Prices per content item vary depending on content provider and rights required. Below is an example of a Pay-Per-Use purchase page, showing the prices and various usage rights available for the selected content provider.

Monthly Subscription

A fixed licensing fee, suited for high volume, regular use of a specific content service.

In cases where a DISCO user wishes to regularly license content from a specific content provider, a monthly license fee with a specified number of articles or videos available for re-use is a cost-effective solution.

Users can subscribe to multiple content providers with set monthly fees and usage allowances to best suit their licensed content needs.

Discounted Content Package

A set number of content items from a single content service, to be used at any time, for a discounted fee.

Users wishing to re-use content from specific providers without a monthly license fee can benefit from purchasing a Discounted Content Package.

Ideal for users who have tested content on a PPU basis and wish to license a larger volume in a more cost-effective manner.

Bundled Content Package

A fixed fee, suited for regular use of multiple content services.

DISCO’s affordable Bundled Content Packages allow users to license and re-use articles for a set monthly fee, from content providers who have agreed to participate in this model. Both full feed and topic-specific packages are available:

Full Feed: Access all articles published from a vast array of content providers.

Topic-Specific: Access articles from niche publications, as well as topic-specific feeds from multi-channel publishers and other content providers.

