How Will Autonomous Parking Save Dubai $1 Billion?

Imagine in the future you don't have to go to the parking lot. When you go to a mall, simply get out at the entrance, near your desired location, and your self-driving car will head off to the parking lot.

This will not only be very convenient for you but this will also mean that less space is required for parking which will translate to enormous savings.

In the case of Dubai, this can mean over $1 billion savings, according to a transportation expert who spoke at the Cityscape Global Conference held in Dubai on Monday.

Autonomous vehicles or AVs should happen soon because over the next five years, around 100,000 new parking spaces are required for existing and new malls in Dubai, according to Andy Stevenson, Future Mobility Director at Mott MacDonald.

To lessen the impact required for more parking spaces in the malls, Stevenson said that there should be a balance of parking space and time to get out for the visitors and for the car to park

In particular, this should mean that 40 per cent of the new parking spaces should be shaved of by introducing more drop-offs. "With this change in behavior, we will no longer need 40,000 car park spaces due to autonomous vehicles and this will translate into savings of around $1 billion (Dh3.65b) savings. And the space saved can be used for additional gross floor area (GFA) of the or electric vehicle charging," Stevenson explained.

According to research conducted by University of Toronto, "since passengers and drivers can get out of the car beforehand, you don't need to open the door once parked and you can cram more cars in a given space."

"In a parking lot full of AVs, you don't need to open the doors, and cars can park with very little space in between (as compared to conventional cars)," Professor Matthew Roorda, author of the research, said in a report.

"If autonomous cars work together, even more space can be saved. You can cram the cars like sardines, which self-parking cars allow you to do," Roorda added.

Stevenson said developers should now prepare for the mobility innovation.

He explained that parking needs to be flexible and future-proofed to ensure it can adapt to new technologies or can be used for other purposes. Malls and other establishments and institutions like airports, hospitals, schools and stadiums should also be ready to accommodate additional drop-off requirements to ensure that assets are best placed for the future.