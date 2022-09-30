How to Write a Goodbye Email to Your Colleagues

Many of us understand and know full well the meaning of having a strong and meaningful bond with our work colleagues. And leaving a job also means saying goodbye to your colleagues and all the memories you have shared.

While goodbyes are not easy, they are an integral part of our lives and drivers behind change and success. However, to make the best out of our goodbyes, it is pivotal that we learn how to say them, especially when it comes to our jobs and colleagues.

Here is how you can write a meaningful and real goodbye email to your colleagues:

1. Give details about your last day

Start the email by addressing your team and telling them when your last day will be. It is important that you communicate the details of your last day clearly so that they see you care enough to have them there.

2. Mention what you valued the most during your time

Highlighting the good times and what you value most about working at the company is a nice way to end your time on a positive note. Not only that but talking about the things that you value about the team itself and your work together can further foster the team spirit that you had together.

3. Talk about the good times

Do not put too much effort into making it a formal email. After all, this is your way of saying goodbye to the people you spent most of your days with; the point is to be real and raw, not formal.

Go over some of the great memories and times you had together. Mentioning how you all overcame challenges together can make it even more sincere.

4. Highlight your greatest achievements

A huge part of changing jobs includes moving on to new challenges and ventures. Talking about your achievements and highlighting the meaning behind them makes your letter seem more authentic.

5. Thank those who helped you grow

Sometimes the greatest achievement a person can make is meeting exceptional people you can learn from. Be sure to mention these people and show how thankful you are for them.

6. Talk about your next steps

Changing jobs means embarking on a new journey that might seem foreign to others. Therefore, communicating and shedding light on where you are going in a positive way can be a nice way to show that you still want people to know what you are up to.

7. Leave your contact details

Leaving a job might feel like a breakup at first, but the difference is you do not have to completely cut ties!

Telling your colleagues how they can stay in touch with you will help keep you connected.

Ultimately, saying goodbye to your colleagues can be difficult, but doing it in the right way can make it easier for you and them to move on to your next chapter.