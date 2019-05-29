HP to Use Israeli AI-Based Software in Next-Generation Computers

HP Inc., the US maker of computer and printers, will install artificial intelligence-based software developed by Israeli cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct in its next generation computers in a bid to protect them from cyber attacks.





Tens of millions of HP computers worldwide will be protected by the software, Deep Instinct said in a statement on Tuesday.

No financial data was disclosed about the deal, but the Calcalist website estimated it at around $150 million over four years.

HP is working together with the Tel Aviv-based startup, which uses deep learning to predict cyber-threats and advanced attacks, to launch the HP Sure Sense software to “enable zero-time threat prevention against the most advanced cyber threats,” HP said in a separate statement.

The software will be rolled out on HP’s latest EliteBook and HP ZBook devices. The software protection works both on and offline.

By using Deep Instinct’s deep learning-based threat prevention engine, HP Sure Sense will provide real-time detection and prevention coupled with anti-ransomware, behavioral protection. With high detection rates of known and unknown malware, and with a low false-positive rate, HP Sure Sense is capable of scanning any file type while predicting and preventing known or unknown threats before damage occurs, the statement said.

“We believe every PC decision is a security decision and the addition of HP Sure Sense to our hardware-enforced security stack reinforces our commitment to providing customers with the most secure and manageable PCs,” said Andy Rhodes, Global Head Commercial Personal Systems, HP, in the HP statement. “By teaming up with Deep Instinct on the development of HP Sure Sense, we are providing end users with a powerful solution that confidently predicts and prevents security threats both today and in the future.”

With new and increasingly complex malware varieties being discovered daily, HP said, it needed a new line of cybersecurity defense “powerful enough to protect customers against rapidly evolving threats, with minimal impact to system performance.” Using the power of autonomous AI and deep learning, HP Sure Sense manages to combat the increasingly sophisticated cyber threats “without requiring an army of security experts,” the HP statement said.

Set up in 2015, Deep Instinct has raised $66.2 million to date from investors including Nvidia and Samsung Venture Investment, according to Start-Up Nation Finder, a database that tracks the industry.

“This is a first stage that marks a long-term strategic partnership and proof of Deep’s instinctive learning abilities,” Deep Instinct’s CEO and co-founder Guy Caspi said in the Deep Instinct statement.

Deep Instinct founders are Caspi, Nadav Maman, Eli David, and Yoel Neeman.