HSBC Names New MENAT Head of Advisory, Investment Banking

Published October 10th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
Connor has 15 years of experience at HSBC in Asia and Europe as the Global Head of Transport, Logistics, Infrastructure & Construction. (Shutterstock)
Connor has 23 years of experience in investment banking.

HSBC has appointed Jon Connor as Head of Advisory and Investment Banking Coverage for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT).

Before joining the international banking giant, Connor has 23 years of experience in investment banking and had 15 years at HSBC in Asia and Europe as the Global Head of Transport, Logistics, Infrastructure & Construction.

Connor commented: “Our primary focus is to serve our clients efficiently across our global network as we connect them to capital pools and advise on achieving growth ambitions. The positioning of a global sector in the region indicates our focus on MENAT and alongside our local market-leading execution capabilities will ensure the highest level of service to clients across our event business.”

