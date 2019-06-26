Huawei to Continue Providing 5G Products Despite US Sanctions

Speaking at Huawei's annual user group meeting in Wuzhen, Zhejiang, Huawei Carrier CEO Ryan Ding said the Chinese tech giant will continue providing 5G products and partnering with carriers to build a "fully connected, intelligent world".

"5G will be a key enabling technology for this world. We will continue to increase investment in 5G and work with our customers and partners," Ding stated, adding, "Cybersecurity and privacy protection are our top priorities. We ensure the security of carriers' 5G networks with our secure products and trusted services", World News reported.

The US government hit Huawei Technologies with severe sanctions, with President Donald Trump issuing an executive order that added the company and its 70 affiliates to a trade blacklist, thereby restricting its activity in the US. American companies hence require permission before trading with the telecom giant.

The move was followed by US tech giants, including Google, Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom cutting ties with Huawei.

US trade war with China remains in high gear as Washington hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in mid-May, threatening to slap tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional list of Chinese imports, worth about $300 bln. China’s tariffs targeting $60 billion of American imports took effect in early June as part of a tit-for-tat response to Washington’s trade war.

It all started last June, after the Trump administration slapped 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to address the trade deficit, prompting Beijing to respond in time. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of trade duties.