Huawei Executive Freed After Deal with US

Areej Salem

Published September 26th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
Meng Wanzhou the chief financial officer (CFO) of Huawei. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
This deal would allow The Princess of Huawei to avoid felony fraud charges and suspend her prosecution until December 1, 2022

Meng Wanzhou the chief financial officer (CFO) of Huawei was released after nearly three years of detention in Canada in a new deferred prosecution agreement with the US.

This deal would allow The Princess of Huawei to avoid felony fraud charges and suspend her prosecution until December 1, 2022, in exchange for two Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig freed by China.

Huawei

After their release, Canadian President Justin Trudeau welcomed both of them.

In 2018, Wenzhou was accused of allegedly violating the US sanctions against Iran and was put on house arrest in Canada since then. Before her release, the Huawei CFO admitted to misleading the US investigators on operations in Iran.

Her charges would then be dropped if Wanzhou abided by the conditions of the agreement.

Wanzhou's case had resulted in a huge rift in China-Canada ties as Huawei is the biggest global network gear for phone and internet companies supplier. Since then, China has voiced criticism of the Canadian justice system and even leading to the ban of some imports from the country.

Wanzhou's father is the founder of the telecom giant and China's largest privately held company, Huawei.

