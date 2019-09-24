Huawei to Launch 5G Mobile Networks in 2021 in Tunisia

  1. Home
Published September 24th, 2019 - 10:58 GMT
The network will be used in various sectors.
The network will be used in various sectors. (Shutterstock)
Tunisia prepares to launch the 5th generation (5G) of mobile networks in 2021 especially that the country has the necessary infrastructure, Minister of Communication Technologies and Digital Economy, Mohamed Anouar Maarouf told TAP.

The launch of the 5th generation will be very innovative and different from other achievements of the 4th generation, he added during the 3rd edition of the Huawei Day of Technological Innovation in North Africa, held Monday in Tunis.

The network will be used in various sectors, he said, and will be highly profitable, particularly in the agriculture and health sectors.

The start-up label will be awarded to 14 companies at the African forum of digital companies (Africa Fintech Forum) to be held on September 24-25 2019 in Tunis, bringing the number of start-ups in Tunisia to 114.

Huawei's deputy general manager in Tunisia Adnane Ben Halima pointed out that the 3rd edition of the Huawei Day of Technological Innovation in North Africa aims to consolidate the digital economy and strengthen its equipment and networks to develop an efficient technological system.

"Huawei has been present in Tunisia for 20 years, employs about 150 engineers and 1,000 employees indirectly," said Ben Halima.

