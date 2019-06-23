Huawei to Launch Foldable ‘Mate X’ in September

After delaying the June launch of its much-anticipated foldable smartphone "Mate X", Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has now confirmed its arrival in September.





"The company has used the last few months to improve the P-OLED screen on the device to prevent it from getting caught up with the same problems that Samsung had with its foldable smartphone. The device is coming in September," Vincent Pang, President of Huawei's Western European Region, told CNET on Friday.

"Mate X" was introduced to the world in February this year.

Later, the Chinese tech giant said it was taking a "cautious" approach with the shipments, following the failed launch of Samsung's foldable smartphone "Galaxy Fold" in April owning to foldable display issue.

After extensive tests, "Mate X" has passed Chinese 3C certification mark, a mandatory product certification system with the aim of protecting consumer security, under model number TAH-AN00.

It is likely to include a new power adapter with a maximum output of 65W with an HW-200200CP1 charger. The smartphone when unfolded, measures in at 8-inches while the Galaxy Fold's display is 7.3-inches. When folded, the displays are 6.6-inches and 4.6-inches, respectively.

The 8GB RAM device is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. The phone runs Android 9.0 and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports proprietary fast charging.