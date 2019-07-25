Huawei Lays off 70 Percent of American Research Unit Staff

Huawei laid off around 70 percent of staff at its Futurewei Technologies research arm in the US. Despite recent signals that Washington was easing pressure on the Chinese tech giant, the ban is still in force.





The Huawei-owned US firm cut 600 of its 850-strong workforce, with the first employees having left the offices on Monday. The company explained the layoffs with “the curtailment of business operations” as the result of Washington’s actions, according to Reuters.



It was earlier reported that some of the tech giant’s Chinese staff in the US were offered a chance to return to China and keep their job at the company.