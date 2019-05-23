Huawei Reassures Customers After Google Suspension of Services

Global mobile phone giant Huawei has issued a statement reassuring customers that all after-sales and security services will continue unhindered, following an announcement by Google that it is to stop providing software support.





Google announced it would stop providing software support following a US government trade ban.



Responding to concerns over the future for their smartphones, a company spokesman said: “Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.



On May 16, Huawei and 68 of its non-US affiliates were added to the US Department of Commerce Entity List, making it difficult from them to carry out business in the US and with companies based in the United States. However, on May 22, the DoC decided to issue a 90-day limited exemption on Huawei products, which means Huawei users can receive security updates from Google over this period.