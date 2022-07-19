Hyperpay: MENA’s Journey To a Cashless Society

Muhannad Ebwini has been working in online payments in the Middle East from almost the beginning. In this episode we chart the story of payments in MENA and KSA from its early origins during the .com boom, to the increasingly cashless society of today.

In the process, what appears as an overnight change has actually taken a decade of innovation - and hard work - to understand needs and build solutions in markets such as KSA, Jordan, Egypt and the UAE.

Hyperpay recently raised almost $40 million in a funding round led by Mastercard, along with participation from Amwal Capital Partners and AB Ventures. The company has aims of going public within the next five years. But that journey wasn’t always easy, or linear…

